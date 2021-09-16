Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.4 million.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.