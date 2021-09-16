September 16, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTXResearch Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019