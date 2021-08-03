Enova International (ENVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Enova International (ENVA – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Westamerica Bancorporation, Pennantpark Floating Rate, and Manhattan Bridge Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Enova International.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.06 and a one-year low of $15.13. Currently, Enova International has an average volume of 280.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enova International, Inc. engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization (CSO) program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service and analytics-as-a-service. It caters non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded by Albert Goldstein and Alexander Goldstein in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.