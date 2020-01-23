EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis reiterated a Hold rating on EnLink Midstream (ENLC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46, close to its 52-week low of $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 47.8% success rate. Dounis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Hess Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EnLink Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $6.75, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $13.10 and a one-year low of $4.33. Currently, EnLink Midstream has an average volume of 4.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENLC in relation to earlier this year.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in the gathering, transmission, processing, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids, condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate, and brine services to producers. It operates through the following segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Lousiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate.