Energy Focus (EFOI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Energy Focus (EFOI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.16.

Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Focus with a $2.75 average price target.

Based on Energy Focus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3 million.

Energy Focus, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.