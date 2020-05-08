Energizer Holdings (ENR) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings (ENR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Alwy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 73.1% success rate. Alwy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Brands Holdings, Primo Water, and Nu Skin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energizer Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.78, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Energizer Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $737 million and net profit of $46.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $572 million and had a net profit of $70.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENR in relation to earlier this year.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.