Energizer Holdings (ENR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings (ENR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Energizer Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.57, a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.85 and a one-year low of $26.61. Currently, Energizer Holdings has an average volume of 954.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENR in relation to earlier this year.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.