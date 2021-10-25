EMX Royalty (EMX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EMX Royalty (EMX – Research Report), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Americas Gold and Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EMX Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

Based on EMX Royalty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $284K and GAAP net loss of $3.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $296K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.28 million.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The company focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.