Emmi AG (EMLZF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on October 6, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Emmi AG (EMLZF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

Gailliot has an average return of 2.0% when recommending Emmi AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot is ranked #6936 out of 7170 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $1130.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $967.27 and a one-year low of $967.27. Currently, Emmi AG has an average volume of 0.

Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland (more than half of revenue), the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company’s key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.