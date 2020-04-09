Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company (EMR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Lennox International, and Illinois Tool Works.

Emerson Electric Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.00.

Based on Emerson Electric Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.15 billion and net profit of $326 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.15 billion and had a net profit of $465 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EMR in relation to earlier this year.

Emerson Electric Co. engages in the provision of measurement and analytical instrumentation; industrial valves & equipment; process control systems, tools & appliance solutions for customers in a range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. The Automation Solutions segment offers products; software and technology; and engineering, project management, consulting services and integrated manufacturing solutions for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs, manufacturing operations, and plants that process or treats various items. The Climate Technologies segment provides products and services for many areas of the climate control industry, including residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, and commercial and industrial refrigeration. The Commercial & Residential Solutions segment sells tools for professionals and homeowners and appliance solutions, such as food waste disposer, ceiling fans, lighting, sensing and protection devices. The company was founded by Charles Meston and Alexander Meston on September 24, 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.