Emera (EMRAF) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Benjamin Pham from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Emera (EMRAF – Research Report), with a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.80, close to its 52-week high of $46.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 84.2% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TerraForm Power, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.04, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$61.00 price target.

Emera’s market cap is currently $10.85B and has a P/E ratio of 21.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.86.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.