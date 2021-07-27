Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Elys Game Technology (ELYS – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 110.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Elys Game Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Elys Game Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.16 million and GAAP net loss of $609.6K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.17 million and had a net profit of $157.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Newgioco Group, Inc. is a vertically integrated company, which engages in the operation of licensed gaming. It offers online casino, sports betting, virtual sports betting, bingo, and poker. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.