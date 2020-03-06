Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Hold rating on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.45, close to its 52-week low of $2.82.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Based on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.03 million.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments.