Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

By George MacDonald

In a report issued on August 3, Eric Hagen from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Residential Mortgage (NYSE: EARN), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.19.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage with a $12.75 average price target, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Ellington Financial, and Chimera Investment.

Ellington Residential Mortgage’s market cap is currently $156.8M and has a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded on August 1, 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

