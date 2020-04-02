Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY – Research Report), with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.18, close to its 52-week high of $147.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Eli Lilly & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $153.20.

Based on Eli Lilly & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.11 billion and net profit of $1.5 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.64 billion and had a net profit of $1.13 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LLY in relation to earlier this year.

Eli Lilly & Co. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Forteo, Adrica, BAQSIMI, Basaglar and Glucagn. The company was founded by Eli Lilly on May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.