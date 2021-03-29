Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith maintained a Buy rating on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 34.5% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aclaris Therapeutics, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.50, a 174.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $150.9M and has a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.73.

