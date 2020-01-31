Electronic Arts (EA): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

UBS analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts (EA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.64, close to its 52-week high of $114.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Activision Blizzard.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electronic Arts is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.40, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Electronic Arts’ market cap is currently $32.6B and has a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Jay Hoag, a Director at EA bought 245 shares for a total of $23,349.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments.