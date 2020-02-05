Electronic Arts (EA) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released yesterday, Robert Berg from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts (EA – Research Report), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.07.

Berg has an average return of 12.7% when recommending Electronic Arts.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is ranked #1321 out of 5875 analysts.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.90, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.13 and a one-year low of $79.90. Currently, Electronic Arts has an average volume of 2.3M.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments.