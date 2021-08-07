Electrocore (ECOR) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Electrocore (ECOR – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.04, close to its 52-week low of $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 49.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Pulse Biosciences.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00, a 152.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Electrocore’s market cap is currently $72.01M and has a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.65.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function. It focuses on acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steve Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.