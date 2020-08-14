Electrocore (ECOR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Electrocore (ECOR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 35.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electrocore is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.50, a 64.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.64 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Electrocore has an average volume of 5.43M.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function. It focuses on acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steve Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.