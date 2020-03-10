Electrocore (ECOR) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Electrocore (ECOR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.6% and a 29.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Electrocore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function.