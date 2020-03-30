Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Eldorado Resorts (ERI – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.51, close to its 52-week low of $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Eldorado Resorts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

The company has a one-year high of $70.74 and a one-year low of $6.02. Currently, Eldorado Resorts has an average volume of 3.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ERI in relation to earlier this year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company. It engages in gaming operations, and manages hotels, restaurants, bars, racing, retail shops, and other services. It operates through the following segments: West, Midwest, South, East, and Central. The West segment consists of seven properties in Nevada and Colorado. The Midwest segment comprises of dockside and land-based casinos in Iowa and Missouri. The South segment includes dockside casinos in Louisiana and Mississippi, and racino in Florida. The East segment is involved in the operation of racinos located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia; and casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Central segment is composed of properties in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri. The company was founded by Donald Louis Carano in 1973 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.