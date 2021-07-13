July 13, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on June 24, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on El Pollo LoCo (LOCOResearch Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Del Taco Restaurants, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on El Pollo LoCo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

El Pollo LoCo’s market cap is currently $696M and has a P/E ratio of 26.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -24.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of restaurant chains. It specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The restaurant industry is divided into two segments: full service and limited service. The Full service segment is comprised of the casual dining, mid-scale, and fine dining sub-segments. The Limited service segment is comprised of the QSR and fast casual sub-segments. It develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019