Eight Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Docebo (DCBO)

In a report released yesterday, Eight Capital from Eight Capital maintained a Buy rating on Docebo (DCBO – Research Report), with a price target of C$80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Docebo with a $55.60 average price target, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Docebo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.1 million and GAAP net loss of $1.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.74 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America.