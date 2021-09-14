Eight Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Eight Capital analyst Eight Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.53, close to its 52-week low of $12.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ballard Power Systems with a $14.94 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.28 and a one-year low of $12.80. Currently, Ballard Power Systems has an average volume of 3.03M.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is a clean energy growth company. The company is engaged in proton exchange membrane fuel cell development and commercialization. The company’s main business is the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on motive power (material handling and buses) and stationary power (back-up power, supplemental power, and distributed generation). A fuel cell is an environmentally clean electrochemical device that combines hydrogen fuel with oxygen (from the air) to produce electricity. Geographically, it has a presence in China, Europe, North America and other of which Europe generates maximum revenue.