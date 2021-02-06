Eight Capital Believes Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) Still Has Room to Grow

Eight Capital analyst Suthan Sukumar maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO – Research Report) on November 17 and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.65, close to its 52-week high of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Sukumar is ranked #3784 out of 7271 analysts.

Mogo Finance Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.19, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on November 23, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Mogo Finance Technology’s market cap is currently $227.6M and has a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

