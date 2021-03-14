Eight Capital Believes Freehold Royalties (Other OTC: FRHLF) Still Has Room to Grow

Eight Capital analyst Eight Capital maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF – Research Report) on March 12 and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.05, close to its 52-week high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.32, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

Freehold Royalties’ market cap is currently $795.2M and has a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.51.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.