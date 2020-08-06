Ehealth (EHTH) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth (EHTH – Research Report), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ehealth with a $134.82 average price target, which is an 81.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ehealth’s market cap is currently $1.84B and has a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segment. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.