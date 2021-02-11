eGain (EGAN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on eGain (EGAN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 81.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

The the analyst consensus on eGain is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on eGain’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.06 million and net profit of $2.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.19 million and had a net profit of $1.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.