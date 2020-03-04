eGain (EGAN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on eGain (EGAN – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 84.6% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SPS Commerce, Liveperson, and BlackLine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for eGain with a $11.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.68 and a one-year low of $6.36. Currently, eGain has an average volume of 128.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing.