February 6, 2020

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Initiated with a Hold at BTIG

By Jason Carr

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EWResearch Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.13.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $269.07 average price target, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences’ market cap is currently $48.21B and has a P/E ratio of 46.83. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care.

