Editas Medicine (EDIT) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on January 13, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 57.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Editas Medicine has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.33, which is a -34.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $99.95 and a one-year low of $14.01. Currently, Editas Medicine has an average volume of 2.14M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.