Ecolab (ECL) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab (ECL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.31, close to its 52-week high of $209.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $211.60, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Boenning & Scattergood also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Ecolab’s market cap is currently $59.76B and has a P/E ratio of 39.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.97.

Ecolab, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Others. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, life sciences and textile care operating segments.