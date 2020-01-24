Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO – Research Report), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Echo Global Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $29.00 price target.

Echo Global Logistics’ market cap is currently $606.5M and has a P/E ratio of 29.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECHO in relation to earlier this year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients.