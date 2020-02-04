Echelon Wealth Partners Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Revival Gold (RVLGF)

In a report released yesterday, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Revival Gold (RVLGF – Research Report), with a price target of C$1.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.53.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revival Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.35.

Based on Revival Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.74 million.

Revival Gold Inc. engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.