Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates a Buy Rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

In a report issued on April 13, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF – Research Report), with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is ranked #3858 out of 6448 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fire & Flower Holdings with a $1.50 average price target, implying a 246.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, AltaCorp Captial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.95 price target.

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.7 million and net profit of $10.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $153.4K.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.