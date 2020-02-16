February 16, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on WildBrain (WLDBF)

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on February 14, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on WildBrain (WLDBFResearch Report), with a price target of C$2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 48.6% success rate. Goff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Quisitive Technology Solutions, Rogers Communication, and BCE.

WildBrain has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.47.

