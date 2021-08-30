Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF – Research Report) on August 18 and set a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.49.

CFA has an average return of 18.2% when recommending GoGold Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2470 out of 7641 analysts.

GoGold Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.05.

Based on GoGold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.97 million and net profit of $438K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.89 million and had a net profit of $2,000.

Gogold Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.