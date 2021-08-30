Echelon Wealth Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

In a report issued on August 23, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF – Research Report), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.37.

Goff has an average return of 33.4% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

CloudMD Software & Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.65.

CloudMD Software & Services’ market cap is currently $316.1M and has a P/E ratio of -14.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.28.

Premier Health Group Inc. is a Canadian company. It is focused on health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. The firm along with its subsidiary offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, Premier Health Group is also developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).