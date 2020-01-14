Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Revival Gold (RVLGF)

In a report issued on January 10, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Revival Gold (RVLGF – Research Report), with a price target of C$1.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.45.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revival Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.38.

The company has a one-year high of $0.67 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Revival Gold has an average volume of 32.89K.

Revival Gold Inc. engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.