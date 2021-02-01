Echelon Wealth Partners Believes GoGold Resources (Other OTC: GLGDF) Still Has Room to Grow

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF – Research Report) on January 20 and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.02, close to its 52-week high of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 41.7% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoGold Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.30, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on January 14, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.15 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, GoGold Resources has an average volume of 142.3K.

Gogold Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.