Echelon Wealth Partners Believes AYR Strategies (Other OTC: AYRSF) Won’t Stop Here

By Jason Carr

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.04, close to its 52-week high of $13.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.3% and a 81.8% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Fire & Flower Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.07, implying a 61.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.50 price target.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.55 million and net profit of $1.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.79 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

