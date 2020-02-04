Ebay (EBAY) Gets a Hold Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Ebay (EBAY – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.47, close to its 52-week low of $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 74.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $39.50 average price target, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ebay’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.79 billion and net profit of $556 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.85 billion and had a net profit of $760 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kristin Yetto, the SVP, Chief People Officer of EBAY sold 122,454 shares for a total of $4,279,767.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub.