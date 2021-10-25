EasyJet (EJTTF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and an £8.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst Adrian Yanoshik on October 18. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Yanoshik has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 37.9% success rate. Yanoshik covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.87, representing a 32.6% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a p750.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.69. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 377.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EJTTF in relation to earlier this year.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.