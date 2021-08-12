EasyJet (EJTTF) Receives a Hold from UBS

UBS analyst Jarrod Castle maintained a Hold rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report) on July 23 and set a price target of £10.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.68.

Castle has an average return of 32.6% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Castle is ranked #3326 out of 7620 analysts.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, which is a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £8.45 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.03. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 287.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.