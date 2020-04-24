EasyJet (EJTTF) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Rishika Savjani from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), with a price target of £6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.35, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.64, a 79.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a £8.00 price target.

EasyJet’s market cap is currently $2.92B and has a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.