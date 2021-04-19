EasyJet (EJTTF) Gets a Hold Rating from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Patrick Creuset maintained a Hold rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report) on April 14 and set a price target of £8.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.49, close to its 52-week high of $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Creuset is ranked #3416 out of 7458 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $13.38 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $5.50. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 1,114.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EJTTF in relation to earlier this year.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.