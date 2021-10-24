EasyJet (EJTTF) Gets a Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Patrick Creuset maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report) on October 20 and set a price target of £8.55. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Creuset is ranked #3892 out of 7705 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.87, implying a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a p750.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.69. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 380.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EJTTF in relation to earlier this year.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.