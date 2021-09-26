Eargo (EAR) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on September 23, Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Eargo (EAR – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.04, close to its 52-week low of $6.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eargo is a Hold with an average price target of $30.33, implying a 329.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Eargo’s market cap is currently $275.7M and has a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EAR in relation to earlier this year.

Eargo Inc is a medical device company, focused on improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. The company offers hearing aids, professional support services, and other insurance-related services. The product portfolio includes Eargo Neo HiFi, Eargo Neo, Eargo Max, and related accessories.