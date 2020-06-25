e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.01, close to its 52-week high of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on e.l.f. Beauty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

e.l.f. Beauty’s market cap is currently $870.7M and has a P/E ratio of 51.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -28.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ELF in relation to earlier this year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.