DZ BANK AG Upgrades PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) to Hold

DZ BANK AG analyst Herbert Sturm upgraded PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) to Hold on October 8. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sturm is ranked #7448 out of 7705 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.45, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Norddeutsche Landesbank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR102.50 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion and net profit of $48.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $831 million and had a GAAP net loss of $95.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.